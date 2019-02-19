Early Morning Robbery In Hagersville

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a robbery at a Main Street North, Hagersville, Haldimand County address.

On Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at approximately 4:03 a.m., a lone male entered the Circle K Convenience Store brandishing a handgun. The male immediately jumped over the counter and made a demand for money. The male then removed several items and then fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The employee located in the store was not physically injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a male, 6-feet-tall, large build wearing a black hooded sweater with a charcoal coloured jacket and a balaclava that covered his face.

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

