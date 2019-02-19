Suspect in triple homicide remanded in custody - The Turtle Island News

LONDON, ONT- A London court has ordered a Six Nations woman charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murders of three people found dead southwest of London, Ont. to be held in custody.

Kristen Bomberry, 36, appeared in a London court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Justice Marc Garson denied bail, remanding Bomberry in custody .Bomberry wiped away tears as she waited in the prisoner’s box for the judge’s decision.

A publication ban is in effect preventing disclosure of evidence heard at the bail hearing.

Bomberry is the only person charged so far in the deaths of three Six Nations people found dead in a stolen pick up truck parked on a backroad just outside the Oneida of the Thames First Nation on Nov. 4, 2018.

The bodies of Melissa Miller, 37, Alan Porter, 33, and Michael Jamieson, 32, were found in the truck in Middlesex Centre.

Bomberry was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

The OPP and Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate the murders .