The City of Brantford and County of Brant Officially Announce Hosting the 2021 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

The 2021 55+ Winter Games are coming to Brantford and the County of Brant February 11 to 13, 2021. The Ontario 55+ Games celebrates active living and is hosted every year for individuals in Ontario who are 55 years of age or older. “The City of Brantford is honoured and proud to have the opportunity to host a sporting event of this calibre. We look forward to welcoming some of the finest seasoned athletic talent in our province,” said Mayor Kevin Davis, City of Brantford. “The Games will be a culmination of athletic achievement and sportsmanship, and will be immensely enjoyed by all citizens and visitors.” The following sports are proposed for the 2021 Ontario 55+ Winter Games: Alpine Skiing, Badminton, Curling, Duplicate Bridge, Ice Hockey, Nordic Skiing, Prediction Skating, Table…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice