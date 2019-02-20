Daily
National News

Alberta government helping new methanol plant with $80M in royalty credits 

February 20, 2019 27 views

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta- Alberta is giving $80 million in future royalty credits for construction of a new methanol plant in the province’s northwest.

Premier Rachel Notley says Nauticol Energy is to start construction on the $2-billion plant near Grande Prairie next year with an opening set for 2020.

She says the project is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

The NDP government has been announcing financing as part of a made-in-Alberta strategy to support diversification in the energy sector.

Calgary-based Nauticol announced last fall plans for the new plant, with support from the Western Cree Tribal Council.

Methanol is used in making products such as paint, plastic, electronics, shoes and furniture and is used widely in energy applications such as biodiesel.

“Nauticol’s major investment in the Peace region means thousands of good jobs and more upgrading of our raw resources into the products the world needs right here at home,” Notley told a news conference in Grande Prairie on Wednesday.

“By seizing these opportunities today, we’re making sure our kids and grandkids have new opportunities in a stronger, more diversified energy sector.”

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Liberals promise $638M for urban Indigenous housing 

February 20, 2019 27

By Danielle Edwards THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A federal plan to spend $638 million on housing…

Read more
Daily

Nunavut tables near balanced budget for 20th anniversary year 

February 20, 2019 23

IQALUIT, Nunavut- As Nunavut approaches the 20th anniversary of its creation, the territory has tabled a…

Read more

Leave a Reply