Death in Cat Lake First Nation shaking up community: Ontario NDP MP 

OTTAWA- Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus says the death of a 48-year-old woman in Cat Lake First Nation is shaking up community residents and he doesn’t know what it will take for the federal government to see the northern Ontario reserve is in a health crisis.

Angus says resident Nashie Oombash was desperate to get out of a home so infested by mould that it made her ill prior to her death this week.

He also says there are discussions underway about bringing in a non-governmental organization, such as the Red Cross, to help.

The office of Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan says the minister contacted community leaders on Tuesday night to express his condolences following Oombash’s death.

O’Regan has also agreed to visit the community to see the conditions first-hand.

Angus says he was shaken up by the conditions in the community during a recent visit and called the conditions “dangerous.”

