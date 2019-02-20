MP Jody Wilson-Raybould ” I hope I will have the opportunity to speak my truth”

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OTTAWA- Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has made it clear she wants to tell her side of the story in the controversial SNC Lavalin affair. She abstained from voting in the House of Commons on allegations of political interference from the Prime Minister’s Office in the controversial SNC Lavalin affair and calls for an independent inquiry.

She rose in the House of Commons, three times during Question Period today (Wednesday Feb., 20, 2019) and three times said she cannot vote. “The reason for my abstention is that the matter in part has to do with me personally and I do not think that it is appropriate for me to vote on a matter that has to do with me personally. I have said that I am seeking counsel on this matter, on what I can, and cannot say. I understand fully that Canadians want to know the truth and want transparency. But privilege and confidentiality are not mine to wave and I hope I will have the opportunity to speak my truth.”

The Opposition benches stood and the House exploded with applause.

The Liberals defeated the opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into allegations that the Prime Minister’s Office pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution.

The drama continued when Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus stood and told the house “ Certainly I have an enormous respect for the member from Vancouver-Granville (Jody Wilson-Raybould) who understands the issues of conflict of interest in voting and since she is not allowed to vote I ask the same of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister should also respect the rules of the House and not vote.”

When the vote failed with the Liberal majority voting against it a second motion was put to the floor calling on the Prime Minister to wave privilege and confidentially allowing Vancouver-Granville MP Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak. The motion was defeated. But two Liberals, Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, joined all the opposition parties in supporting the motion.

The vote came just a couple of hours after Wilson-Raybould attended her first Liberal caucus meeting since resigning from cabinet last week.

The Prime Minister says the allegations need to be fully aired but he argues that inquiries by the federal ethics commissioner and the House of Commons justice committee are sufficient to get to the bottom of them.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he took the opportunity to apologize to his former minister for being too slow to denounce anonymous comments and editorial cartoons about Wilson-Raybould that some considered racist and sexist.

The Prime Minister has yet to thank Wilson-Raybould for her three years of service as Canada’s Attorney General and Justice Minister.

Jody Wilson-Raybould is a Kwakwaka’wakw Indigenous woman and the Liberal Member of Parliament for the riding of Vancouver Granville

Add Your Voice