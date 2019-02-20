Santee Smith new MacMaster University Chancellor

Hamilton’s McMaster University appoints first Indigenous chancellor By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS The first Indigenous person to be appointed as chancellor at Hamilton’s McMaster University says she’s proud of the school for being a leader in the reconciliation movement. Santee Smith, an Indigenous artist, dancer and choreographer who runs her own performance company, was named the next honorary leader of the university this week. “My whole interest is in culture and connecting with like-minded people who are interested in bringing forward stories and narratives and positive changes for Indigenous people,’’ she said. “This is a step in a very positive direction to have an Indigenous person as a chancellor.’’ Smith comes from the nearby Six Nations of the Grand River and will take up her position in November, while…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice