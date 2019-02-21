Kitchener area man found deceased with gun shot wound

BRANT COUNTY-The OPP Forensic Unit and Six Nations police are investigating after a man was found with a gun shot wound on Bateman Line Road February 20, 2019, at 7:15 P.M., .

Six Nations Police answered a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road on Bateman Line and a man sitting in a lawn chair near the vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a white Cadillac Escalade parked in the northbound lane of Bateman Line. When officers approached the man in the lawn chair, he was unresponsive and appeared deceased.

The O.P.P. Forensic Unit provided assistance at the scene. The attending Coroner at the scene determined the death as not suspicious.

The male was transported by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the 36-year-old man was from the Kitchener Waterloo area.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

