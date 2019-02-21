Daily
National News

PM not budging on SNC Lavalin controversy dogging his government 

February 21, 2019 28 views

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is signalling that his view of the SNC-Lavalin controversy has not budged despite a swirl of developments in the last week.

Trudeau says he remains disappointed and surprised by Jody Wilson-Raybould’s decision to resign from cabinet, even though she spoke to ministers behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Wilson-Raybould resigned last week amid allegations she was improperly pressured by the Prime Minister’s Office to allow Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin to negotiate a settlement rather than be prosecuted for bribery and fraud over its work in Libya.

She remains a Liberal MP and met with both cabinet members and the Liberal caucus this week.

Trudeau has acknowledged there were conversations between himself and his advisers with Wilson-Raybould about SNC-Lavalin but that he has always told her the decision on an alternative to prosecution was entirely hers to make.

Wilson-Raybould said in the House of Commons on Wednesday that she wanted a chance to speak, but that confidentiality wasn’t hers to waive.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Wilson Raybould wasn’t pressured, is free to talk, top bureaucrat says

February 21, 2019 23

OTTAWA- Canada’s top bureaucrat launched a blunt and vigorous defence Thursday of the government’s handling of…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations woman charged with assault after woman attacked outside community hall

February 21, 2019 470

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A  41-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with assault after a…

Read more

Leave a Reply