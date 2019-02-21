Six Nations woman charged with assault after woman attacked outside community hall

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 41-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with assault after a woman was attacked outside of the Six Nations Community Hall Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 7:14 PM, as a community meeting came to a close.

Six Nations Police were called after a disturbance arose outside of the Six Nations Community Hall in the village of Ohsweken.

Police said at the location, a 39 year old female victim reported she was attacked by a woman, knocked to the ground and punched several times. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to hospital for medical attention.

Police said allegedly, the assault occurred as a result of comments made on Facebook by the victim.

Police located the accused female nearby. Melissa Rose Monture, 41, of Ohsweken was charged with assault and arrested. The Accused was released and given a court date of April 26, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

