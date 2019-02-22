Daily
OPP investigate suspicious broken down motorist on Highway 403 trying to sell jewellery

February 22, 2019 127 views

 BRANT COUNTY -Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning people to exercise caution after a man tried to sell jewellery to a good Samaritan that had stopped on Highway #403 near Brantford   Monday, Feb., 19th  at about 2:35 p.m.to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

OPP said a male motorist stopped to offer assistance to a man who advised his vehicle was out of gas. The suspect was described as a Middle Eastern man operating a blue Audi Sport Utility Vehicle.

OPP said the suspect attempted to sell jewellery to the Good Samaritan advising he was trying to get cash to purchase gas for his vehicle. The good Samaritan left the area without purchasing any jewellery and contacted police.

Police said similar incidents have happened along the 400 series highways recently with people purchasing fake jewellery to people with similar stories of need.

The County of Brant OPP are commending the caller who was aware of something out of sorts and taking the time to call police. Often people turn a blind eye to what happens in their community and police are often not called.

If you are approached by someone offering to sell you goods at discount prices and try to apply pressure to the sale by advising of their need use caution and contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

