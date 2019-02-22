Daily
National News

Remains found on Blackfeet reservation appear historical

February 22, 2019 17 views

BILLINGS, Mont. _ Federal agents say human remains found on the Blackfeet Indian reservation in Montana appear to be of historical origin.

 

Friday’s announcement by FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker ends speculation that the remains could have been those of Ashley HeavyRunner Loring.

 

She disappeared in 2017 at age 20. Her case has become emblematic of what authorities call a silent crisis involving the deaths and disappearance of hundreds of Native American women.

 

Barker says the remains found Dec. 13 are believed to be those of a Native American male who was between 45 and 60.

 

She says results of a laboratory analysis did not list a possible cause of death.

 

The FBI plans to turn over the remains to the Blackfeet Tribal Historic Preservation Office.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau tells Canadians to listen to clerk in SNC Lavalin matter

February 22, 2019 22

By Mia Rabson and Joan Bryden   THE CANADIAN PRESS   OTTAWA _ Canadians should heed…

Read more
Daily

Alton Gas seeks to remove Aboriginal protesters from Nova Scotia project

February 22, 2019 24

By Keith Doucette   THE CANADIAN PRESS   HALIFAX _ The company heading a controversial project…

Read more

Leave a Reply