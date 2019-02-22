Two Males Suffer Gun Shot Wounds

On February 21, 2019 at approximately 8:15 PM Brantford Police were called to the area of Scarfe Ave. and Grand River Ave. in relation to a shooting. Preliminary Investigation revealed that two males in their 20’s had sustained gunshot wounds. The males were both treated at hospital. Their condition is unknown, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Brantford Police believe this is not a random incident. Members of the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Jason Sinning of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

