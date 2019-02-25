Brantford Police charge man after homeowners report attempted break and enters

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 52-year-old Brantford man is facing a series of charges after city police received a 9-1-1 call from Victoria Street homeowners reporting attempted break-ins Sunday, February 24, 2019 just after 5:30 a.m. .

Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Victoria Street where an unknown man attempted to gain entry to the residence and left when confronted by the owner. While Community Patrol Officers were responding to the area police received a second 9-1-1 call from another residence on Victoria Street, with homeowners stating an unknown person was trying to break into their house and had stolen items from front porch. Police located and arrested the accused without incident. Police said the man made threats to harm those involved in the investigation while arresting him. Police said the man was found to be in possession of property and documents from vehicles in the area. A 54 year old Brantford man is charged with Attempt Break and Enter x2, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 x2, Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Uttering Threats to Damage or Destroy Property. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

City man arrested in break in

BRANTFORD ONT-Brantford police have arrest a man after a Roy Blvd business reported an unknown person as seen entering the secured compound Saturday February 23, 2019 just after 1:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a business on Roy Blvd reporting a person entering a secure compound and was believed to be stealing property from the business. Community Patrol Officers found a damaged area to the fenced compound. Officers searched the area and located the accused a short distance away. The accused was arrested without incident. Police said the man was in possession of break-in instruments and was wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police said their investigation revealed that the accused had entered the compound and damaged equipment and property belonging to the business. A 35 year old Brantford male was arrested on the outstanding warrants and has been further charged with Break, Enter and Commit, Possession of Break-In Instruments and Mischief Over $5000. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Suspicious Person call results in charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 39-year-old Brantford man is facing charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death, possession of a weapon for Dangerous Purpose and more after police were called to a Colborne Street West area when a man armed with a hammer was seen walking in and out of traffic. Police said on Saturday February 23, 2019 just after 7:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned citizen who was driving in the area of Colborne Street West. The man said he had seen an unknown male with a hammer walking in and out of traffic. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the man. Police said the man was visibly upset and agitated and was making threats to cause bodily harm and death. The man was was arrested without incident.

Police said the man was in possession of a hammer and a knife. The knife in the accused possession was determined to be a prohibited weapon. Information was received that the accused was currently bound by court orders with conditions.

A 39 year old Brantford male has been charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Breach of Probation and Possession of Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Man charged with possession of a prohibited weapon

BRANTFORD ONT-A city man has been charged with Trespass at Night and Possession of Prohibited Weapon after police received a 911 call Saturday, February 23, 2019 just before 11:00 p.m. about a disturbance at a residence on Sydenham Street. Police said a man was at the residence causing a disturbance and then fled the area on foot. Community Patrol Officers located and arrested the man a short distance away. Investigation revealed that the accused had left a firearm at the residence before he fled. The firearm had been modified by having its barrel cut and shortened. Information was received that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions and was currently wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest. A 41 year old Brantford male is charged with Trespass at Night, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Breach of Undertaking and Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

