Haldimand OPP charge woman with impaired driving

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a 44-year-old woman with impaired driving following a traffic complaint investigation at an Indian Line Road, Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation, Ontario address Saturday.

OPP said they responded to a citizen traffic complaint Saturday February 23, 2019 at 2:07 a.m., about a vehicle travelling east on Indian Line Road. OPP located and stopped the vehicle on Indian .

While investigating police spoke with the female driver and said signs of impairment were detected. The woman was arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver was more than three times over the legal limit.

OPP charged Jody Johnson, 44, of the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

Having an open container of liquor in motor vehicle

She is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

