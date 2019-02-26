Daily
National News

N.S. introduces policy ensuring fair treatment of Indigenous Peoples in courts

February 26, 2019 10 views

HALIFAX _ The Nova Scotia government has introduced a new policy to ensure the fair treatment of Indigenous Peoples facing criminal prosecution in the province.

 

The Public Prosecution Service says the new approach recognizes the special legal and constitutional status of Indigenous Peoples, along with their unique history, circumstances and culture.

 

The policy will guide Crown lawyers through all aspects of criminal cases involving Indigenous Peoples, including the decision to prosecute, restorative justice, arraignment, bail and sentencing.

 

Chief Crown attorney Ingrid Brodie says Indigenous Peoples have become disproportionately involved in the criminal justice system in Nova Scotia and across Canada.

 

She says First Nations will be afforded special consideration within the criminal justice system because of their unique circumstances and culture.

 

The policy references years of dislocation, lack of economic opportunity, and forced family disruption through residential schooling and child welfare systems and the ensuing loss of culture, language and traditions.

 

It comes eight months after Nova Scotia became the first province in Canada to open a superior court on a reserve.

 

The Gladue Court in Wagmatcook First Nation, Cape Breton, incorporates Indigenous restorative justice traditions and customs.

 

Attorney General and Justice Minister Mark Furey says Indigenous Peoples in Nova Scotia have the right to expect fair treatment within the criminal justice system.

 

“This policy provides additional clarity for our Crown attorneys,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

The decision to open a superior court on a First Nation reserve and introduce a new policy for Indigenous Peoples facing criminal prosecution are significant developments in a province with a dark history of failing Indigenous Peoples.

 

Donald Marshall Jr. was a Mi’kmaq man who was wrongly convicted of murder. He served 11 years in prison.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Police charge man after homeowners report attempted break and enters

February 25, 2019 55

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 52-year-old Brantford man is facing  a series of charges after city police received a…

Read more
Daily

Wilson Raybould can speak about SNC Lavalin affair at committee: Trudeau

February 25, 2019 40

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be permitted to speak…

Read more

Leave a Reply