Local News
ticker

Credit First Nation hosts nation meeting

February 27, 2019 26 views
A large mural on the oral history of the Mississauga’s was painted by Philip Cote. (Photo by Justin Lethbridge)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer For three days, the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) were at the center of the Mississauga Nation as they held the 9th Annual Historical Gathering. Held at the MNCFN Community Hall, the three-day long festival featured Mississauga speakers from across Canada. The dozens of guests who registered for the event were provided with breakfast, lunch and coffee throughout the festival as they listened to elders and historians talk about the histories of several First Nations across Ontario. The first day of the event featured former Alderville First Nation Councillor Dave Mowat who spoke about the histories of Scugog First Nation and Alderville First Nation. It also featured acclaimed author Doug Williams who spoke about the history of Curve Lake First Nation. The final speaker…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canada ex attorney: Government tried to interfere in case 

February 27, 2019 12

By Rob Gillies THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TORONTO- Canada’s former attorney general testified Wednesday she experienced a…

Read more
Daily

Wilson Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC Lavalin

February 27, 2019 13

OTTAWA- Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she came under “consistent and sustained” pressure, including veiled…

Read more