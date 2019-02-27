Credit First Nation hosts nation meeting

By Justin Lethbridge Writer For three days, the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) were at the center of the Mississauga Nation as they held the 9th Annual Historical Gathering. Held at the MNCFN Community Hall, the three-day long festival featured Mississauga speakers from across Canada. The dozens of guests who registered for the event were provided with breakfast, lunch and coffee throughout the festival as they listened to elders and historians talk about the histories of several First Nations across Ontario. The first day of the event featured former Alderville First Nation Councillor Dave Mowat who spoke about the histories of Scugog First Nation and Alderville First Nation. It also featured acclaimed author Doug Williams who spoke about the history of Curve Lake First Nation. The final speaker…



