MAN FOUND WITH APPARENT GUNSHOT WOUND

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 7:15 P.M., Six Nations Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the road on Bateman Line. It was also reported that a male was sitting in a lawn chair near the vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene to find a white Cadillac Escalade parked in the northbound lane of Bateman Line. When officers approached the male in the lawn chair, he was unresponsive and appeared deceased. The O.P.P. Forensic Unit provided assistance at the scene. The attending Coroner at the scene determined the death as not suspicious. The male was transported by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that the 36 year old male was from the Kitchener Waterloo area. Police continue…



