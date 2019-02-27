Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected council travel results in cancelled meetings

February 27, 2019 30 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Ice and snow storms didn’t stop Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) from holding council and committee meetings in recent weeks. But large numbers of council members travelling for the next two weeks is. Council members travel coupled with other members illness has meant meetings have had to be cancelled. It is expected to affect council business next week with over the half the council travelling and that number may rise. Quorum is the minimum number of acting members of the SNEC that are required in order to conduct business for general council meetings. Between the 12 district Councillors and SNEC Chief, seven members are required to meet quorum. Between vacation, travel, illness and bereavement leave, the general council meeting scheduled for Tuesday February 19th was scheduled…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canada ex attorney: Government tried to interfere in case 

February 27, 2019 14

By Rob Gillies THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TORONTO- Canada’s former attorney general testified Wednesday she experienced a…

Read more
Daily

Wilson Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC Lavalin

February 27, 2019 14

OTTAWA- Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she came under “consistent and sustained” pressure, including veiled…

Read more