Six Nations land rights marked in annual Reclamation march

February 27, 2019 33 views
In 2017 a group of mostly women gathered at White PInes to mark the anniverisary.

By Lynda Powless Editor A couple of trailers and a ramshackle building behind a decorative iron fence continue to proclaim a failed housing development just outside Caledonia as Six Nations lands. This week marks the 13th anniversary of the Six Nations Reclamation. A day Six Nations people shone a national spotlight on their ageless land rights battle by taking over the former Douglas Creek Estates development now known as Kanonhstaton. A battle that began when two women, Dawn Smith and Janie Jamieson chatted about Haudenosaunee land rights one day while watching their children play hockey. A casual conversation that would make history. Now each Feb., 28th Six Nations people mark the anniversary gathering at what became known as Silver Pines during the Reclamation, a location on Sixth Line where Six Nations…

