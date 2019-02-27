Six Nations woman charged with assault after woman attacked outside community hall

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A 41-year-old Ohsweken woman has been charged with assault after a woman was attacked outside of the Six Nations Community Hall Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 7:14 PM, as a community meeting came to a close. Six Nations Police were called after a disturbance arose outside of the Six Nations Community Hall in the village of Ohsweken.Police said at the location, a 39 year old female victim reported she was attacked by a woman, knocked to the ground and punched several times. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to hospital for medical attention.Police said allegedly, the assault occurred as a result of comments made on Facebook by the victim.Police located the accused female nearby. Melissa Rose Monture, 41, of Ohsweken was charged with assault and…
