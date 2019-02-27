SN Ec Dev faces protest of NRL

SN Development says losing money as cease order continues By Justin Lethbridge Writer Concerns over the work stoppage on the Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL) brought members of the community, Aecon Six Nations employees and Development Corporation employees to a community meeting last Tuesday. The work stoppage is due to a Cease and Desist order that was delivered to Aecon-Six Nations on January 21st 2019. Aside from minor safety work, no further work has been done at the NRL site. Held at the Community Hall on Tuesday February 29th, the meeting saw protestors gathered in front of the building and questions regarding the NRL going unanswered inside. Gathered in front of a large poster featuring community contributions the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) has made, were the…
