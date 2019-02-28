Police

Brant County OPP Investigate Violent Robbery In Paris

February 28, 2019

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a gas station on Dundas Street East regarding a robbery with violence at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 21, 2019 in the town of Paris.

 

County of Brant OPP members attended along with members of the West Region Emergency Response Team, Criminal investigations Unit and K-9 to the Esso gas bar located at 127 Dundas Street East in the town of Paris.

 

Police found that a male attended the Esso gas bar and an altercation took place with the employee. During the altercation a quantity of cigarettes and confectionary was taken from the business and the suspect fled on foot.

 

Police located the suspect a short distance from the business and he was arrested. During the arrest an officer was assaulted and damage was done to a police cruiser by the charged male.

 

County of Brant OPP have charged Kevin ALBRECHT 41-years-old of The City of Brantford with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

 

  • Robbery Section 344(1)(b)
  • Assault Section 266
  • Mischief Section 430(4)
  • Assaulting a Police Officer Section 270(1)(a)

 

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date to answer to his charges

 

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

