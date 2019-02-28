Five things we learned from Wilson Raybould at the justice committee

21

I hope, and expect, the facts speak for themselves. I imagine Canadians now fully understand that in my view these events constituted pressure to intervene in a matter, and that this pressure

or political interference to intervene was not appropriate. However, Canadians can judge this for themselves as we all now have the same information. Lastly, as I have said previously,

it has always been my view that the Attorney General of Canada must be non-partisan, more transparent in the principles that are the basis of decisions, and, in this respect, always willing to speak truth to power.

