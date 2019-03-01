Daily
Coastal Labrador on alert after polar bears sighted roaming through town

March 1, 2019 12 views

(Polar bears pose are a threat residents in Labrador communities. when they stray into towns  Credit: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press File Photo)

ST. LEWIS, N.L. -Coastal Labrador is on high alert after polar bears were spotted roaming through residential areas.

The provincial Land Resources Department issued a polar bear warning Thursday, confirming reports of sightings in St. Lewis and Charlottetown, N.L.

Residents say sightings are not unusual at this time of year, but once bears and their tracks are sighted, people take extra care to protect pets, children and themselves.

In St. Lewis, weather-related road closures left the small community of about 200 people isolated for a few days, but a town employee says wildlife officials arrived in the town Friday morning.

Lawrence Rumbolt of St. Lewis saw large bear tracks outside his house on Wednesday night and at a nearby cove on Thursday, but he says he has not seen signs of the animal since.

Rumbolt says he’s had a number of encounters with polar bears in St. Lewis over the years, and he once saw one peering in his window.

 

