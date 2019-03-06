Burtch legal bills going to Ontario, HCCC grants may be delayed

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) will be sending an invoice to Ontario for all costs associated with the Burtch legal bills. The HCCC learned Saturday legal costs associated with the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) two year old Burtch trespassing court case is costing local language and cultural groups over $1 million in grants. A special financial report to HCCC Saturday on the Burtch court action shows costs have hit $940,000 over the past two years and are expected to rise again after the SNEC served notice it was seeking over $500,000 in damages. What the SNEC is claiming for damages was not specified Saturday. HCCC accountants have recommended community grants to Six Nations language and cultural programs and organizations be delayed until the Burtch issue is…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice