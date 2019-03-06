Clerk urges committee to investigate attempts to intimidate him online 

By Joan Bryden and Mia Rabson

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick says people have used social media to try to intimidate him as a witness in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Wernick is speaking at the House of Commons justice committee this afternoon for the second time on his role in meetings with former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould about whether she was going to let the Quebec company negotiate a remediation agreement rather than face a criminal trial for fraud and bribery.

Wernick is asking the committee to look at a tall stack of papers that he says show evidence of attempts to intimidate a witness and breach the committee’s privilege.

After his first appearance, in which he said no improper influence was ever applied to Wilson-Raybould, he was accused of being partisan and the NDP went so far as to demand he resign or be fired for failing his duty to remain politically neutral.

Wernick says he is “profoundly disappointed” to be accused of partisanship by people who have never met him, citing his three decades of service to the government of Canada under four prime ministers.

Wernick disputes Wilson-Raybould’s allegation that he made “veiled threats” to her that if she didn’t agree to a remediation agreement her job was in jeopardy.

