Daily
National News

Clerk urges committee to investigate attempts to intimidate him online 

March 6, 2019 28 views

By Joan Bryden and Mia Rabson

THE CANADIAN PRESS

OTTAWA- Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick says people have used social media to try to intimidate him as a witness in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Wernick is speaking at the House of Commons justice committee this afternoon for the second time on his role in meetings with former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould about whether she was going to let the Quebec company negotiate a remediation agreement rather than face a criminal trial for fraud and bribery.

Wernick is asking the committee to look at a tall stack of papers that he says show evidence of attempts to intimidate a witness and breach the committee’s privilege.

After his first appearance, in which he said no improper influence was ever applied to Wilson-Raybould, he was accused of being partisan and the NDP went so far as to demand he resign or be fired for failing his duty to remain politically neutral.

Wernick says he is “profoundly disappointed” to be accused of partisanship by people who have never met him, citing his three decades of service to the government of Canada under four prime ministers.

Wernick disputes Wilson-Raybould’s allegation that he made “veiled threats” to her that if she didn’t agree to a remediation agreement her job was in jeopardy.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jody was born in Vancouver where her father was studying law at the University of British Columbia and became only the second aboriginal student to graduate from the law school. She comes from the Musgamagw-Tsawataineuk/Laich-Kwil-Tach people of Northern Vancouver Island. Much of her childhood was spent in Cape Mudge on Quadra Island and in Comox, where her grandmother Ethel Pearson, known as Pugladee, was the matriarch of their Eagle clan. It was there, often over tea and homemade bread on her grandmother’s porch or attending a meeting with her outspoken, political father, that she learned about the culture and the values of her people.
Daily

Wilson Raybould says she is willing to return to a House of Commons justice committee in wake of testimonies from Butts and Wernick

March 6, 2019 26

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould, MP for Vancouver Granville  in the wake of continued testimony Wednesday into the SNC…

Read more
Daily

Kahnawake to explain to Six Nations elected council feds S-3 membership changes

March 6, 2019 60

A  Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke  chief is meeting with Six Nations band council in Toronto Tuesday…

Read more

Leave a Reply