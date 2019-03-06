Kahnawake to explain to Six Nations elected council feds S-3 membership changes

A Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke chief is meeting with Six Nations band council in Toronto Tuesday to provide a presentation on S-3, membership amendments to the Indian Act.

Ietsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer will be making the presentation to Six Nations band councillors and Elected Chief Ava Hill. The Six Nations Band Council is in Toronto this week lobbying various MPP offices and holding a strategic planning meeting.

The S-3 amendments could see an additional 70,000 people added to Six Nations membership list and 35,000 to 65,000 persons added to the Kahnawà:ke federal registry, which currently stands at approximately 6,500.

Ietsénhaienhs Sky-Deer, is the lead on the Kahnawa:ke membership file. She has also made presentations to Kahnawa:ke and the Iroquois Caucus. She was requested by Six Nations to make a formal presentation to their entire Chief and Council.

