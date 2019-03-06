Daily
National News

Kahnawake to explain to Six Nations elected council feds S-3 membership changes

March 6, 2019 54 views

IETSÉNHAIENHS KAHSENNENHAWE SKY DEER

A  Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke  chief is meeting with Six Nations band council in Toronto Tuesday to provide a presentation on S-3, membership amendments to the Indian Act.

Ietsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer will be making the presentation to Six Nations band councillors and Elected Chief Ava Hill. The Six Nations Band Council is in Toronto this week lobbying various MPP offices and holding a strategic planning meeting.

The S-3 amendments could see an additional 70,000 people added  to Six Nations membership list and 35,000 to 65,000 persons added to the Kahnawà:ke federal registry, which currently stands at approximately 6,500.

Ietsénhaienhs Sky-Deer, is the lead on the Kahnawa:ke  membership file. She  has also made presentations to  Kahnawa:ke and the Iroquois Caucus. She was requested by Six Nations to make a formal presentation to their entire Chief and Council.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jody was born in Vancouver where her father was studying law at the University of British Columbia and became only the second aboriginal student to graduate from the law school. She comes from the Musgamagw-Tsawataineuk/Laich-Kwil-Tach people of Northern Vancouver Island. Much of her childhood was spent in Cape Mudge on Quadra Island and in Comox, where her grandmother Ethel Pearson, known as Pugladee, was the matriarch of their Eagle clan. It was there, often over tea and homemade bread on her grandmother’s porch or attending a meeting with her outspoken, political father, that she learned about the culture and the values of her people.
Daily

Wilson Raybould says she is willing to return to a House of Commons justice committee in wake of testimonies from Butts and Wernick

March 6, 2019 25

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould, MP for Vancouver Granville  in the wake of continued testimony Wednesday into the SNC…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Police/OPP to release more information in deaths of 3 Six Nations people

March 6, 2019 166

 Six Nations Police OPP and family members at a November press conference at Six Nations (Photo…

Read more

Leave a Reply