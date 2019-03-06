Six Nations needs unity

Just two weeks ago the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) told a community meeting a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) cease and desist order against construction on the Niagara Reinforcement Line on Six Nations was costing it a half million dollars so community grants will be fewer next year. It said it was affecting 30 workers and it is affecting the SNGRDC reputation in securing projects. This week the HCCC told us they have lost, so far, $940,000 as result of having to use dollars normally held for community grants to pay court costs associated with the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Burtch trespassing charges against a local farmer who worked the land on an HCCC lease. The HCCC also told us more is coming. SNEC is also seeking…



