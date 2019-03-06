Daily
National News

Six Nations Police/OPP to release more information in deaths of 3 Six Nations people

March 6, 2019 191 views

 Six Nations Police OPP and family members at a November press conference at Six Nations (Photo by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News)

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police and OPP may be announcing a second arrest in the death of three Six Nations people who’s bodies were found with an abandoned pick-up truck in a field near London last November.

Families of Slain and OPP Ask For More Help To Solve Homicides

Sources have told Turtle Island News  a Six Nations man has been arrested and is being charged in the deaths.

No other details were available.  Six Nations Police would not confirm the information but released a statement Wednesday saying they have a  “significant update” into the police investigation of the deaths of the three people.

The OPP and Six Nations Police Service will hold a second media conference on Six Nations Thursday afternoon to present new information.

The statement said  Det. Superintendent Ken Leppert of the OPP Criminal Investigation Services, Superintendent Catherine Yeandle-Slater, director of Operation for OPP West Region and Six Nations Acting Deputy Chief Darren Montour will provide updates.

It has been almost five months since the bodies of Melissa Miller, 37,  who was seven months pregnant with a baby boy, Alan Porter, 33, her cousin and  Michael Jamieson, 32,  a friend were found .

Three weeks after the deaths  Kirsten Bomberry,  36, of Six Nations was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact in connection with the murders. Bomberry  was remanded in custody in London. Police have been tight lipped on the investigation not confirming any connection to the death of Douglas Hill in August of 2017. Hill was Miller’s husband. Hill’s body was found near the location where the three Six Nations people were found.

Police  and famies have been urging anyone with information to come forward.

