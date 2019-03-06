Six Nations students focus on going green at annual science fair

By Justin Lethbridge Writer There were science projects on Global warming or how Climate Change is affecting animals There was a project that seeks to combat diabetes through a traditional Indigenous diet. But eyes were opened wide at the Six Nations District Science Fair when two grade 8 students came up a home-made biodegradable plastic that can replace a regular plastic bottle. Six Nations students from grades six to eight got their science geek on last Thursday demonstrating 47 different science projects at Oliver M. Smith Kawenni:io Elementary School. Students could choose between three types of projects. The most popular choice was to conduct an experiment to either prove or disprove a hypothesis such as what type of chewing gum increases your focus? The second most popular was to conduct…
