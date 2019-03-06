Local News
Slider

SPECIAL: Jody Wilson Raybould spoke her truth to Ottawa

March 6, 2019 30 views
Now a backbencher MP Jody Wilson Raybould’s resignation from cabinet has caused a ripple effect with Liberal MP Jane Philpott, resigning from her post as Treasury Board president citing a loss in confidence of the PM. (CP Photo)

The significance of Jody Wilson-Raybould invoking Indigenous ‘Big House’ laws TORONTO – Rarely are Indigenous laws invoked on Parliament Hill, but that’s exactly what happened this past week when Jody Wilson-Raybould cited core values shaped by “a long line of matriarchs’’ in front a House of Commons justice committee. Observers say it’s resonating deeply in Indigenous communities,with some including legal scholar Christina Gray suggesting Wilson-Raybould’s assertion of First Nation principles as her guidepost is a “pivotal’’ moment in Indigenous-Canadian relations. “All lawyers are talking about this right now and definitely Indigenous people are talking about this from all different walks of life,’’ says the masters of law candidate at the University of Victoria, a Ts’msyen member of Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert, B.C., who was born and raised in Vancouver….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jody was born in Vancouver where her father was studying law at the University of British Columbia and became only the second aboriginal student to graduate from the law school. She comes from the Musgamagw-Tsawataineuk/Laich-Kwil-Tach people of Northern Vancouver Island. Much of her childhood was spent in Cape Mudge on Quadra Island and in Comox, where her grandmother Ethel Pearson, known as Pugladee, was the matriarch of their Eagle clan. It was there, often over tea and homemade bread on her grandmother’s porch or attending a meeting with her outspoken, political father, that she learned about the culture and the values of her people.
Daily

Wilson Raybould says she is willing to return to a House of Commons justice committee in wake of testimonies from Butts and Wernick

March 6, 2019 22

OTTAWA-Jody Wilson-Raybould, MP for Vancouver Granville  in the wake of continued testimony Wednesday into the SNC…

Read more
Daily

Kahnawake to explain to Six Nations elected council feds S-3 membership changes

March 6, 2019 47

A  Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke  chief is meeting with Six Nations band council in Toronto Tuesday…

Read more