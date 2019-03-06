SPECIAL: Jody Wilson Raybould spoke her truth to Ottawa

The significance of Jody Wilson-Raybould invoking Indigenous ‘Big House’ laws TORONTO – Rarely are Indigenous laws invoked on Parliament Hill, but that’s exactly what happened this past week when Jody Wilson-Raybould cited core values shaped by “a long line of matriarchs’’ in front a House of Commons justice committee. Observers say it’s resonating deeply in Indigenous communities,with some including legal scholar Christina Gray suggesting Wilson-Raybould’s assertion of First Nation principles as her guidepost is a “pivotal’’ moment in Indigenous-Canadian relations. “All lawyers are talking about this right now and definitely Indigenous people are talking about this from all different walks of life,’’ says the masters of law candidate at the University of Victoria, a Ts’msyen member of Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert, B.C., who was born and raised in Vancouver….
