Fire broke out in a trailer on Third Line Thursday at about 5:20 p.m.. (Photo by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News)

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations fire department were on the scene of a house trailer fire on Third Line Road near Chiefswood Road Thursday evening. The fire broke out about 5:20 p.m.. No details were available but firefighters had it quickly under control.

