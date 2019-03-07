BREAKING NEWS: Police Charge Three People in Triple Homicide

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ON) – Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the Six Nations Police Service have charged three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River in relation to a triple homicide.

Detective Superintendent Ken LEPPERT of OPP Criminal Investigation Services and Superintendent Catherine YEANDLE-SLATER – Director of Operations for OPP West Region – were joined by Acting Deputy Chief Darren MONTOUR of the Six Nations Police Service to announce charges laid as part of the homicide investigation that began in late 2018. Three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River – 37-year-old Melissa Trudi MILLER, 33-year-old Alan Grant PORTER and 32-year-old Michael Shane JAMIESON – were murdered; their bodies were recovered November 4th in Middlesex County. MILLER was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

After further investigation, three people have been charged with Second Degree Murder contrary to section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada as follows:

· 36-year-old Nicholas SHIPMAN (three counts);

· 30-year-old Thomas BOMBERRY (two counts); and,

· 32-year-old Jamie BEAVER (one count).

BOMBERRY and SHIPMAN have been arrested and remain in custody, scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford on May 9th, 2019. BEAVER was arrested earlier today and is being held for a bail hearing.

Police will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes. There is also a publication ban in place.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the dedicated police tip-line at 1-844-677-5050, or the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

