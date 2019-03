OTTAWA-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there was an “erosion of trust” between his office and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin case.

Trudeau’s government has been reeling for the past month since allegations surfaced that Wilson-Raybould was improperly pressured to stop a criminal prosecution of the engineering giant and was later shuffled out of the justice portfolio.

