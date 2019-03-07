 Six Nations Police expected to announce two charged in triple murders - The Turtle Island News
Six Nations Police expected to announce two charged in triple murders

March 7, 2019 169 views

BRANTFORD-SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-OPP and Six Nations police are expected to  announce that two Six Nations men are facing charges in the murders of three Six Nations  of the Grand River residents found dead in Nov. 2018.

Nicholas Joel Shipman

Nicholas Shipman is facing three counts of second-degree murder. Thomas Bomberry, also of Six Nations, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. Both men appeared in a Brantford court Wednesday to face charges. It was not confirmed earlier today if the charges were related to the November murders.

Six Nations Police and OPP are releasing an update on the murder case Thursday. March 3, 2019 in the murders of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson.  All three  were found in a stolen pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont.,  south of London, Ont., and  near the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

rom left, Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River, were found dead in Middlesex Centre, Ont. on Nov. 4, 2018. (Source: OPP)

Police have only charged one person in connection with the deaths.

Kristen Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations, was charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder. She was remanded in custody after a court appearance in February.

 

