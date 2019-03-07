Six Nations Police expected to announce two charged in triple murders - The Turtle Island News

BRANTFORD-SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-OPP and Six Nations police are expected to announce that two Six Nations men are facing charges in the murders of three Six Nations of the Grand River residents found dead in Nov. 2018.

Nicholas Shipman is facing three counts of second-degree murder. Thomas Bomberry, also of Six Nations, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. Both men appeared in a Brantford court Wednesday to face charges. It was not confirmed earlier today if the charges were related to the November murders.

Six Nations Police and OPP are releasing an update on the murder case Thursday. March 3, 2019 in the murders of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson. All three were found in a stolen pickup truck in Middlesex Centre, Ont., south of London, Ont., and near the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

Police have only charged one person in connection with the deaths.

Kristen Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations, was charged with three counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder. She was remanded in custody after a court appearance in February.