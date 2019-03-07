Three charged in triple homicide investigation in southern Ontario: police

Police say they’ve charged three people with second-degree murder in a triple-homicide investigation that’s rocked a southwestern Ontario Indigenous community.

Three residents of Six Nations of the Grand River were killed last November.

Police have said the bodies of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, were found 120 kilometres west of their home community along with an abandoned vehicle.

Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Six Nations force now say they’ve arrested three Six Nations residents in the deaths.

Nicholas Shipman faces three counts of second-degree murder, Thomas Bomberry faces two counts of the same charge, and Jamie Beaver faces one count.

A woman identified as Kirsten Bomberry was previously charged with as an accessory in the three deaths.

