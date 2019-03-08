Six Nations house trailer hit by fire

Fire broke out in a trailer on Third Line Thursday at about 5:20 p.m.. (Photo by Jim C Powless Turtle Island News) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations fire department were on the scene of a house trailer fire on Third Line Road near Chiefswood Road Thursday evening. The fire broke out about 5:20 p.m.. No one was injured. Firefighters had it quickly under control….
