Six Nations Police Issue Warning over Momo Challenge.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The Six Nations Police are advising parents and caregivers to carefully monitor what their children are watching on YouTube and to only allow them to watch trusted channels after reports of children harming themselves after watching the Momo Challenge videos surfaced.

Police are advising that online challenges such as the Momo Challenge circulate fairly regularly and parent should not overreact. Six Nations Police are reminding parents to speak with their children regarding all their online activity and explain the potential risks of using certain streaming platforms.

Since popping up on the popular instant messaging app ‘Whatsapp’ in 2016, the Momo Challenge has gone viral in recent weeks. On the app, a phone number associated with the name Momo, featuring a picture of a girl with bulging eyes and wide mouth, would make use of a feature called ‘Quick Add’ to quickly message dozens or hundreds of people. Allowing the user to add and message multiple numbers, the ‘Quick Add’ feature also allowed the user to send and receive messages from anyone who responded to the original message.

The challenge was typically aimed at children with the messages started out with an innocent invitation to play a game, which escalated into Momo encouraging the child to engage in self-harm and suicidal behaviours. The messages would be followed with Momo telling the child that they know where they live as well as telling the child their parents name as proof. Both the address and the parents name can typically be found through a reverse search of the phone number. The messages escalate into threats towards the family or loved ones if the child does not follow through with the challenge or if authorities are contacted.

In recent weeks the challenge has reappeared in YouTube videos that are intended for younger audiences. Videos featuring Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol or Minecraft game play begin as a legitimate video but five to ten minutes in Momo pops up attempting to convince children to commit acts of self-harm. These videos have even been found on the YouTube kids app.

If you have concerns about your children accessing YouTube, you can visit the site http://wikihow.com/Block-Unwanted-Site-From-Your-Router to block YouTube entirely. Students should be encouraged to report concerning online behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable to a trusted adult or to the Canadian government via http://erasereportit.gov.bc.ca/add/report-it.

