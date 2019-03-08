World News

World News: 10 Things to Know for Today

March 8, 2019 30 views

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months for fraud in Mueller case (Mug Shot)

 

  1. MANAFORT ONLY GETS 4 YEARS IN PRISON WHEN 20 WAS POSSIBLE

The former Trump campaign chairman has been sentenced to only 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians.

 

 

 

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., walks to the chamber Thursday, March 7, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  1. HOW THE HOUSE RESPONDED AFTER ANTI-SEMITISM DISPUTE

Divided in debate but mostly united in a final vote, the House passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry.

 

 

 

 

 

(The Associated Press) Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019.

 

  1. POWER OUTAGE IN VENEZUELA RAISES TENSIONS

Much of Venezuela remained engulfed by darkness amid one of the largest power outages in years as the blackout hit 22 of 23 states by some accounts.

 

 

 

 

Man puts up poster limiting hours at mosque. (AP Photo)

  1. WHY SUPPORT FOR MILITANTS IN PAKISTAN COMPLICATES CRACKDOWN

Many of the militant groups are popular among the poor because they operate networks of charities. Some groups have also enjoyed the support of the military and intelligence services.

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ANALYSTS: NORMAL OPERATIONS RESTORED AT N. KOREAN LAUNCH SITE

U.S. analysts say North Korea appears to have restored normal operations at a long-range rocket launch site it had partially dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps.

 

 

 

 

 

R. Kelly

  1. R. KELLY COULD BE LEFT WITH NOTHING AFTER MAKING MILLIONS

Taxes and legal issues- including recently filed charges that he sexually abused three girls and a woman could leave the Grammy winner with next to nothing.

 

 

 

Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, NATI HARNIK / AP

  1. JOE BIDEN COULD GET BOOST BY BACK TO BACK 2020 DEPARTURES

With two key rivals already getting out of the way, the former vice-president has more space to court voters who could help him claim the Democratic nomination.

 

 

 

 

 

 

New technology tracks dog sleds (AP)

  1. RUGGED IDITAROD HAS HIGH-TECH SUPPORT

Volunteers and race contractors monitor the progress in the 47-year-old dog race through sleds equipped with GPS trackers that allow fans to follow them online in real time and organizers to ensure no one is missing.

BRAZIL ARMY ACCUSED OF ATROCITIES

 

 

At hearing, Amazon tribe accuses Brazil army of atrocities in building of road. (Bradenton Herald)

  1. In a historic hearing, an indigenous tribe in the Amazon accused the Brazilian military of killing members to make way for the building of a road.

 

 

 

 

 

  1. BUCKS PLAYER WANTS TO WORK ALONGSIDE POLICE

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown wants to work alongside law enforcement on improving practices used during arrests and stops after police used a stun gun on him.

