Haldimand OPP investigate collision that left four year old girl fighting for her life

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A four-year-old Haldimand County child is still fighting for her life after being hit and dragged by a vehicle that had reversed hit another vehicle and mounted a sidewalk where two children were walking Saturday.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are still investigating the collision that occurred on Main Street Saturday, March 9, 2019 at approximately 12:57 p.m., OPP along with Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians.

OPP determined an 80-year-old Norfolk County woman was sitting in her parked vehicle facing southbound on Main Street when the vehicle accelerated while in reverse.

The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic striking a Sports Utility Vehicle and then mounted a curb where the vehicle then collided with two children that were walking on the sidewalk in front of their family members. A 13-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister of Haldimand County, Ontario were struck. The four year old girl was pinned underneath the vehicle and then dragged several yards before the vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a building.

The father and mother immediately went to their children’s aid and rushed both to a local area hospital. The four year old girl was then transported to a Hamilton area hospital and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local area hospital however she was not injured. The 13-year-old boy suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. The remaining family members were not injured.

Main Street between Parkview Road and King Street was closed for several hours to allow for further investigation.

The investigation is continuing and further updates will be provided as they become available

Add Your Voice