Local News
National News

Arrests made in triple murders, two other murders still unresolved

March 13, 2019 10 views
Six Nations acting Deputy Chief of Police Darren Montour and OPP OPP Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert (Photo by JimC Powless, Turtle Island News Photo)

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers For three Six Nations families the arrests of two men and a woman in the deaths of three Six Nations people was bitter sweet. It had been months since the bodies of their family members, Melissa Trudy Miller,37, who was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy at the time, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson 32 were found Their bodies were found in the vicinity of a stolen grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck on November 4th, 2018 on a rural road ouside of London. All three were close friends. Miller and Porter were cousins. There have been police reports, pleas for help, a tip line and a video all asking for information that would end the torment of not knowing what…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Lil NHL  Circle of Nations made up of 41 First Nation youth from across Ontario. See photos inside
Local News

Lil NHL Edition

March 13, 2019 11

See page 15

Read more
Daily

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson Raybould

March 13, 2019 4

OTTAWA _ Liberal MPs have used their majority on the House of Commons justice committee to…

Read more