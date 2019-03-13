Arrests made in triple murders, two other murders still unresolved

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers For three Six Nations families the arrests of two men and a woman in the deaths of three Six Nations people was bitter sweet. It had been months since the bodies of their family members, Melissa Trudy Miller,37, who was seven-months pregnant with a baby boy at the time, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson 32 were found Their bodies were found in the vicinity of a stolen grey 2006 Chevrolet Silverado truck on November 4th, 2018 on a rural road ouside of London. All three were close friends. Miller and Porter were cousins. There have been police reports, pleas for help, a tip line and a video all asking for information that would end the torment of not knowing what…