Boiling Time!

By Terrylynn Brant Yawékon! Yawékon! The sap is running, time to get boiling! Last week at Mohawk Seedkeeper Gardens and in many homes across Haudenosaunee territories the people have begun to collect the first sustenance of the agricultural year, maple sap. Preparations for the sapping season began with readying the sugar shake. We used a recycled carport, plenty of ropes and tires and built a shelter. The shelter provides wind, rain and snow protection for our homemade evaporator. The winds came in the form of a strong storm so we laid our tobacco down for them and asked them to treat us gently. Luckily our prayers were answered and the Sugar Shack walls withstood the strong storm and the newly constructed evaporator and chimney even held up! I was happy…



