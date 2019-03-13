Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson Raybould

OTTAWA- Liberal MPs have used their majority on the House of Commons justice committee to shut down an opposition attempt to call Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify again on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Shortly after the meeting convened, the Liberal committee members abruptly voted to adjourn, with Conservatives and New Democrats shouting out epithets like “Cover-up!” and “Despicable!”

Today’s meeting came about at the request of opposition members.

They wanted the former justice minister and attorney general to appear again to answer claims made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former top aide Gerald Butts.

Wilson-Raybould quit the federal cabinet in mid-February amid a controversy over pressure she says she faced from Butts and others last fall to head off a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin over alleged bribery and fraud it used to seek contracts in Libya.

When he testified, Butts put the dispute down to a series of miscommunications and misunderstandings.

