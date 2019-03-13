OPP investigate robbery at Lone Wolf on First Line

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating following a robbery at Lone Wolf on Indian Line Road. OPP were called to a robbery Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:52 p.m., when a man entered the store, removed cash from the register and fled the area. OPP said the man attended the business and approached the drive-thru window on foot where he demanded cash from the clerk. The man then entered the store through the window, holding a small hand tool and gained access to the cash register removing a quantity of Canadian currency before fleeing on foot. He was last seen west bound toward Porter Street.The OPP Canine Unit and members of the Six Nations Police Service attended to assist with a search of the…



