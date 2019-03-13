Local News
ticker

Rough Roads Ahead

March 13, 2019 10 views

By Justin Lethbridge Writer This winter has brought cold days, warm days and everything in between. These temperature fluctuations mean that drivers should be prepared for lots of potholes. Potholes are created when water seeps through cracks in the road, weakening the surface and pooling underneath the road. As the temperature drops and the water freezes, it expands further weakening the road. As the temperature increases, the water evaporates creating gaps underneath the road surface. The more the temperature fluctuates, the more new gaps are created and the larger old gaps get. When cars drive over these areas, the upper layer of road collapses over top of the gaps, creating potholes which, if not fixed, can grow bigger as more cars drive over top of them. The roads across southern…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Lil NHL  Circle of Nations made up of 41 First Nation youth from across Ontario. See photos inside
Local News

Lil NHL Edition

March 13, 2019 15

See page 15

Read more
Six Nations acting Deputy Chief of Police Darren Montour and OPP OPP Detective Superintendent Ken Leppert (Photo by JimC Powless, Turtle Island News Photo)
Local News

Arrests made in triple murders, two other murders still unresolved

March 13, 2019 13

By Justin Lethbridge and Lynda Powless Writers For three Six Nations families the arrests of two…

Read more