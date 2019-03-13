Rough Roads Ahead

By Justin Lethbridge Writer This winter has brought cold days, warm days and everything in between. These temperature fluctuations mean that drivers should be prepared for lots of potholes. Potholes are created when water seeps through cracks in the road, weakening the surface and pooling underneath the road. As the temperature drops and the water freezes, it expands further weakening the road. As the temperature increases, the water evaporates creating gaps underneath the road surface. The more the temperature fluctuates, the more new gaps are created and the larger old gaps get. When cars drive over these areas, the upper layer of road collapses over top of the gaps, creating potholes which, if not fixed, can grow bigger as more cars drive over top of them. The roads across southern…



