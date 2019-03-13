Entertainment
True Toronto Indigenous Fashion Week

March 13, 2019 11 views
Indigenous designs showcase beadwork.

By Justin Lethbridge Writer ‘While you climb you also lift’ is the belief at the core of the 2nd Toronto Indigenous Fashion Week. “It means that when you climb the ladder of success, make sure your also lifting others higher.” Co- Founder, Charlene Lindsay of the Toronto Indigenous Fashion Week told the Turtle Island News. “I could take my education and work anywhere but I choose to use it to give back to my people…I travelled to remote First Nations across Ontario while I was doing research to complete my Master’s degree and I saw firsthand how grave the conditions are – it broke my heart “ Coming from a remote part of northern Alberta, Charlene knew firsthand how little opportunity there is for Indigenous women. Wanting to help these…

