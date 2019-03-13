Unsolved murders still leave families without answers

Dustin Wayne Monture On February 21st 2017, 27-year-old Dustin Montour was found on the front yard of a Tuscarora Road house. Believing he had been assaulted some “good samaraitans” said they found him there and transported him to West Haldimand General Hospital in Hagersville. It wasn’t until he was taken to Hamilton General Hospital by air ambulance that a CT scan showed he had been shot in the head from behind. The young man left behind three children and a grieving extended family. Six Nations police eventuially charged two men and a woman as being accessories to murder in his death. Their charges were eventually stayed leaving the Crown a year to renew the charges. Charges of accessory to murder and consipracy to commit an indictable offence had been laid…



