Tribe, 3 governments planning 400th Pilgrim anniversary

March 15, 2019 29 views

BOSTON- Native American tribal leaders are teaming up somewhat hesitantly with the U.S., British and Dutch governments on next year’s commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim landing.

Events are planned in all three countries next year to reflect on the Pilgrims’ arrival in 1620 to what is now Massachusetts.

Organizers gathered Thursday at the New England Historical Genealogical Society to firm up plans for yearlong remembrances of the Mayflower’s voyage, and the disease, racism and oppression that native people suffered after the European settlers arrived.

Wampanoag leader Paula Peters is insisting on an unvarnished look back at the harsh legacy of colonization.

Events also are planned in Britain and the Netherlands, where the Pilgrims spent more than a decade before sailing to the New World.

