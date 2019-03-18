Police

MALE ARRESTED AFTER CRASHING STOLEN TAXI CAB INTO DITCH

March 18, 2019 99 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old male with multiple offences after investigating a single vehicle collision at a Johnson Road, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:26 a.m., OPP responded to Johnson Road for a single vehicle collision where a witness reported a taxi cab had collided into the ditch.

OPP located the vehicle and determined the male driver and female passenger were not injured.

OPP investigation determined the taxi cab was stolen from the Hamilton area and the male was arrested.

During the investigation the male was not truthful about his identity to police.

A search of the vehicle located identifications from other persons.

OPP has charged 27-year-old Michael LIPSETT of Hamilton, Ontario with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Breach of recognizance
  • Drive motor vehicle while under suspension
  • Careless driving
  • Obstructing a peace officer

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

VEHICLE DRIVES ACROSS LAWNS- DRIVER FACING IMPAIRED CHARGES

March 18, 2019 44

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 20-year-old…

Read more
Police

Fraudster Attempts to Fool Off-Duty Officer

March 13, 2019 107

An off-duty police officer with his family was approached by a fraudster who attempted to sell…

Read more

Leave a Reply