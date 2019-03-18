MALE ARRESTED AFTER CRASHING STOLEN TAXI CAB INTO DITCH

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old male with multiple offences after investigating a single vehicle collision at a Johnson Road, Dunnville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:26 a.m., OPP responded to Johnson Road for a single vehicle collision where a witness reported a taxi cab had collided into the ditch.

OPP located the vehicle and determined the male driver and female passenger were not injured.

OPP investigation determined the taxi cab was stolen from the Hamilton area and the male was arrested.

During the investigation the male was not truthful about his identity to police.

A search of the vehicle located identifications from other persons.

OPP has charged 27-year-old Michael LIPSETT of Hamilton, Ontario with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Breach of recognizance

Drive motor vehicle while under suspension

Careless driving

Obstructing a peace officer

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

